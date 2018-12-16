  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:30 PMFBI
    10:30 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    11:05 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alexis Doucette, Allyhoo, Nonprofit
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman is using her talents to bring comfort to children staying in the hospital.

Alexis Doucette has an autoimmune disease. After seeing other children during her trips for treatment, she decided to start Allyhoo, a nonprofit meant to bring comfort to hospitalized children.

“I was a patient at Children’s, so when I was 13, I was diagnosed with an unknown autoimmune disease with severe arthritis in all of my joints,” Doucette said. “And I saw a lot of the other patients there and I wanted to use my abilities with craft to help them out.”

Doucette makes custom pillows. For every pillow sold, she gives an identical one to a child in the hospital.

On Sunday, the public was invited to buy or help make pillows at the Stock and Barrel Gun Club in Chanhassen.

So far, Doucette has made 600 pillows, and 300 of those found homes at the hospital.

Pillows are available for purchase on the Allyhoo website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.