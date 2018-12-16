MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman is using her talents to bring comfort to children staying in the hospital.

Alexis Doucette has an autoimmune disease. After seeing other children during her trips for treatment, she decided to start Allyhoo, a nonprofit meant to bring comfort to hospitalized children.

“I was a patient at Children’s, so when I was 13, I was diagnosed with an unknown autoimmune disease with severe arthritis in all of my joints,” Doucette said. “And I saw a lot of the other patients there and I wanted to use my abilities with craft to help them out.”

Doucette makes custom pillows. For every pillow sold, she gives an identical one to a child in the hospital.

On Sunday, the public was invited to buy or help make pillows at the Stock and Barrel Gun Club in Chanhassen.

So far, Doucette has made 600 pillows, and 300 of those found homes at the hospital.

Pillows are available for purchase on the Allyhoo website.