MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is continuing to blast a ruling by a federal judge in Texas that declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

Klobuchar, appearing Sunday morning on CBS’ Face the Nation, called the ruling absurd and said it was up to Democrats to fight to protect the law.

“This is, first of all, about throwing people off their insurance,” Klobuchar said. “No protecting preexisting conditions, kids staying on their parent’s insurance until they are 26 years old — a very popular protection — medicaid expanded for millions of Americans. This is what we are talking about.”

Klobuchar says the ruling Friday by the Texas judge contradicts the 2012 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.