MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Minneapolis Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department says a 28-year-old man was crossing Hennepin Avenue between 4th and 5th street around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was transferred to HCMC with serious injuries.

The person driving the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Police say they don’t believe the driver was impaired, but the investigation is ongoing.