MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local youth hockey coach has died after falling on the ice and hitting his head during a November practice.

Harv Graczyk of St. Michael reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury after hitting his head on the ice while coaching Nov. 26. He spent a week in the intensive care unit where doctors told his family they were unsure of the long-term effects of the fall.

On Saturday evening, Graczyk’s family updated the GoFundMe that was started for his hospital expenses, saying he had died.

“With heavy hearts we say that our beloved Harold Graczyk has passed away. If there is a test for Angelhood, he surely aced it and is in good hands now. Heaven is lucky to have such a kind, supportive and generous man,” the post read.

Anyone interested in donating to Graczyk’s GoFundMe can click here.