MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Wednesday for possessing more than 85,000 files of child pornography.

Brian Kaelble of Brooklyn Center was convicted of receipt of child pornography, stemming from the discovery of thousands of files found on electronics seized from his residence. Police say many of the files were of very young children.

Kaelble pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 3. He has two prior convictions in Missouri and Kansas from crimes also relating to child pornography. Because of those convictions, he had already been registered as a sex offender.

“The Court’s sentence of 212 months ensures that Mr. Kaelble will not be able to hurt children for a very long time,” said Assistant United State Attorney Carol M. Kayser.

Kaelble will also undergo 20 years of supervised probation after his release.