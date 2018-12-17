  • WCCO 4On Air

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper is resigning after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment allegations.

Kopper sent out a campus-wide email Monday announcing her resignation effective Dec. 31.

UW System President Ray Cross banned Kopper’s husband, Pete Hill, from campus in June in response to allegations that Hill had sexually harassed several women dating back to 2015. Cross also stripped Hill of his job as associate to the chancellor, an unpaid position.

Whitewater Alderwoman Stephanie Goettl Vander Pas posted a letter on Facebook in September claiming she was one of Hill’s victims and demanding Kopper resign because she knew her husband harassed women. UW System officials are investigating the alderwoman’s claims.

Kopper makes no mention of her husband, the alderwoman or the investigation in her email.

