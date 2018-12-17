MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Country music star Garth Brooks will be in Minnesota Monday to talk about his upcoming concert plans in Minneapolis.

Brooks is performing at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 4. Tickets went on sale Friday and sold out in just 90 minutes.

Gov. Mark Dayton says at least 50,000 people were still waiting to get tickets when they sold out. He took to Twitter and asked Brooks to do a encore performance, and the singer listened.

. @GovMarkDayton THANK YOU for this! Let’s make it happen for the people of Minnesota! I’m in!!! love, g #GARTHinMINNEAPOLIS https://t.co/SJbQEXyxg8 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 15, 2018

Dayton and Brooks are holding a news conference at 9 a.m. at the State Capitol.

This will be Garth Brooks’ first show in the Twin Cities since the 11 shows he did in 2014.