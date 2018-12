MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say crews are battling a major fire Monday evening at an abandoned grain elevator in Superior, Wisconsin.

The structure is located at North Second Street and Banks Avenue. The elevator is adjacent to the Saint Louis Bay.

According to CBS 3 in Duluth, the smoke can be seen for miles, but there is no information on what caused the fire.

