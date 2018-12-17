  • WCCO 4On Air

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The identities of the individuals involved in an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle have been released.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Sandra Jost struck 48-year-old Erik Johnstone with her Mini Cooper Saturday on University Avenue in Columbia Heights.

Johnstone was transported to North Memorial Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

