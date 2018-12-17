Nominated for Best Actor for his role in "True Grit." (credit: Paramount Pictures)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at next month’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday that Bridges will be honored during its 76th annual awards ceremony on Jan. 6, 2019. The actor is known for starring in films including “Crazy Heart,” “The Big Lebowski,” “True Grit” and “Hell or High Water.”

HFPA President Meher Tatna in a statement calls the 69-year-old’s career and philanthropic efforts remarkable.

The DeMille Award is given annually to an “individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.” Tatna says the DeMille recipient has “captured hearts and minds” of audiences worldwide.

Past recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball.

