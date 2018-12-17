  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMHappy Together
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Firefighters from five Twin Cities departments battled a roaring house fire in Woodbury for nearly an hour on Monday afternoon.

Flames were found shooting through the roof of a home on Sailor Way just before 2 pm.

Officials say a neighbor spotted smoke and called 911.

The Washington County Sheriff’s dispatch reportedly requested assistance from Oakdale, Cottage Grove, Lower St. Croix Valley and Maplewood Fire Departments.

The house fire was put out in 45 minutes. The owners were not at home, so no one was injured, but there is serious damage to the house.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.