WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Firefighters from five Twin Cities departments battled a roaring house fire in Woodbury for nearly an hour on Monday afternoon.

Flames were found shooting through the roof of a home on Sailor Way just before 2 pm.

Officials say a neighbor spotted smoke and called 911.

The Washington County Sheriff’s dispatch reportedly requested assistance from Oakdale, Cottage Grove, Lower St. Croix Valley and Maplewood Fire Departments.

The house fire was put out in 45 minutes. The owners were not at home, so no one was injured, but there is serious damage to the house.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.