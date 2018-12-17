  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Edgar Lopez-Monter, Sexual Assault

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — The husband of a Roseville home day care provider has been found guilty of sexually assaulting three girls cared for at the site.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a Ramsey County District Court jury convicted 44-year-old Edgar Lopez-Monter of both first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct after deliberating for about four hours Friday.

Minnesota Department of Human Services records show that wife Joy Lopez’s day care license has been revoked.

