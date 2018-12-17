MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 30-year-old pregnant woman died Monday morning after the vehicle she was driving was hit by a semi that failed to stop at an intersection in Stearns County.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 133 in LeSauk Township. According to authorities, a 46-year-old man from Star City, Indiana, was driving the semi northeast on County Road 133 toward Sartell when he did not stop at the intersection, which is a four-way stop design.

Investigators say the semi driver told them he didn’t see the stop sign. He hit the woman’s vehicle on the passenger side. Though she was transported to the hospital, the woman did not survive. She was five months pregnant.

The crash is currently under investigation. No additional information has been released at this time.