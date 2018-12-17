Check out the recipes below.

CHEESY OLIVES IN BLANKETS

2 Kowalski’s Mozzarella String Cheese Sticks

5.3 oz. jar Kowalski’s Pitted Green Olives (about 32 olives)

8 oz. pkg. organic refrigerated crescent dough roll, such as Immaculate Baking Company brand

Cut mozzarella sticks in half lengthwise, then cut each piece in half lengthwise again to create 8 thin sticks. Cut each stick crosswise into 4 equal-sized pieces; stuff a piece of cheese into each olives. Cut dough into 32 long triangles; roll a piece of dough around each stuffed olive. Bake on 2 parchment-covered baking sheets at 375° until dough is golden and cooked through (12-15 min.).

Serves 16.

Recipe adapted from and photo courtesy of FOODMatch.

ROASTED OLIVES

2 cups olives from the Olive Bar, variety of your choice

1 cup antipasti from the Olive Bar, such as balsamic cipollini, Peppadew peppers, and marinated artichokes or mushrooms

½ cup Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 lemon, sliced and cut into quarters

4 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for garnish, if desired

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish, if desired

½ tsp. whole fennel seeds

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl; toss to coat evenly with oil and seasonings. Pour mixture onto a parchment-covered baking pan; roast at 425° for 20 min., stirring occasionally. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serves 16.

Recipe adapted from and photo courtesy of FOODMatch.