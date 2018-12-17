MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The music community is mourning a Twin Cities musician who was murdered while studying abroad in the Netherlands. Sarah Papenheim, 21, was found stabbed to death in her Rotterdam apartment last Wednesday.

Police arrested the woman’s roommate, 23-year-old Joel Schelling.

Before moving to the Netherlands, Papenheim performed with some of the Twin Cities’ most respected musicians. People gathered Monday night at Shaw’s in northeast Minneapolis to remember the woman who loved to drum.

Shaw’s is a haven for local musicians, and it’s also where Papenheim made a name for herself at a young age, specifically during the Monday night jam sessions.

Music has a way of soothing the soul, especially through the tough times.

“It’s something everyone can relate to. We’ve all been down before, it’s how you get back up,” said Trevis Forslund, a guitarist and friend.

It’s a type of therapy the musicians on this stage – and the people in this crowd – need right now.

Sarah Papenheim was a fixture at Shaw’s Bar and Grill

“Sarah’s been coming here I think six years,” said Michael Shaw, owner of Shaw’s.

A young drummer who had the courage jam out with musicians twice her age.

“I’m sure there’s hours of footage of us playing here,” Forslund said.

Forslund learned right alongside her and was looking forward seeing her later this month. Her death has left him and so many more devastated.

“It still isn’t real for me, to be honest, and it won’t be until they get her back stateside,” Forslund said.

But Monday night is about playing through the pain and honoring a friend. Monday nights at Shaw’s have been renamed the Sarah Papenheim Cocktail Jam – a way to remember her and embody her passion for music.

“All I can do now is live my life in a way that honors hers and keep pushing,” Forslund said. “That’s what she would want.”

The bar was also accepting donations for Papenheim’s family to help with the costs of getting her body back home. Another concert benefit is planned for her this weekend at Schooner’s Tavern in Minneapolis.