MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were killed Sunday after a pickup truck hit their horse-drawn buggy from behind on County Road 9 just south of Queens Road in Stearns County.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Marc Lucas Knapp, of Avon, was traveling northbound on County Road 9 just before noon.

The horse-drawn buggy, occupied by a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, was also traveling northbound on County Road 9 along the shoulder. The truck struck the buggy from behind, sending it into the east ditch.

The two occupants of the buggy were killed in the crash, and the horse also died at the scene.

On Monday, the victims were identified as Robert Alois Keppers and Mary Joan Keppers.

No additional information has been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.