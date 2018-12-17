  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avon, County Road 9, Fatal Crash, Horse-Drawn Buggy, Stearns County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were killed Sunday after a pickup truck hit their horse-drawn buggy from behind on County Road 9 just south of Queens Road in Stearns County.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Marc Lucas Knapp, of Avon, was traveling northbound on County Road 9 just before noon.

The horse-drawn buggy, occupied by a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, was also traveling northbound on County Road 9 along the shoulder. The truck struck the buggy from behind, sending it into the east ditch.

The two occupants of the buggy were killed in the crash, and the horse also died at the scene.

On Monday, the victims were identified as Robert Alois Keppers and Mary Joan Keppers.

No additional information has been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.