MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The warmth of the season will be felt at Salvation Army shelters in the Twin Cities thanks to fans of the Wild.



After practice today, Minnesota Wild defenseman, Greg Pateryn, made a special delivery of some warm coats.

The new and gently-used donated coats came from fans who attended the Dec. 11 game against the Montreal Canadians. With a long winter ahead, the coats will be given to adults and children in need.