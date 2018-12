MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters blocked a busy intersection near Calhoun Square in Uptown late Tuesday afternoon.

The construction workers stopped traffic at Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street. Demonstrators marched and carried signs saying “no more labor abuse.”

The workers say the construction industry exploits them.

Minneapolis Police weren’t at the demonstration while WCCO’s cameras were there. No arrests were reported.

The streets are now back open.