MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after an early morning crash Tuesday in Polk County, Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Jones of St. Paul was going north on Highway 35 in St. Croix Township just after 4:30 a.m. when his car appeared to cross the center line into the southbound lane. Jones’ Saturn Ion collided with Dustin Joseph Coury’s Chevrolet Impala and both vehicles came to a rest a short distance from each other.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, while Coury was transported by air ambulance to a hospital.

The extent of Coury’s injuries is unknown at this time.