MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service worker has admitted firing a gun into the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank during a downtown fireworks display in July.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 43-year-old Christopher Wood, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possessing a firearm in a federal facility while committing a crime.

Authorities say Wood fired three shotgun blasts at the Federal Reserve building July 21 from his parking spot across the street in the Minneapolis Central Post Office parking ramp.

The investigation led police to discover anti-government literature at Wood’s apartment, including references to the “End the Fed” movement.

Wood on Monday was ordered to pay more than $40,000 in restitution. He could face more than a year in prison when he’s sentenced on April 16.

