MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A one-time candidate for Minneapolis mayor is remaining political this holiday season, with a holiday lights display that is raising some eyebrows.

According to the Star Tribune, the house belonging to Tom Hoch, who was also once the president and CEO of the Hennepin Theatre Trust, features lights that spell out the phrase: “Trump is a traitor.”

The house is located on the northeastern stretch of Lake of the Isles near downtown Minneapolis.

Hoch told the Star Tribune that his statement was meant to be a fact, not an opinion.

“I think it’s hard to come to any other conclusion about someone who is willing to turn against this country for his own enrichment,” he told the newspaper.

Hoch ran as a Democrat in the Minneapolis mayoral race, but lost to Jacob Frey.