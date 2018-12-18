MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re getting ready to make a holiday getaway, officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport suggest being prepared. They say the big rush starts later this week.

They’re expecting more than 40,000 passengers per day starting Thursday, Dec. 20 through Monday, Dec. 24. Then again from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30.

MSP Airport officials recommend arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international trip.

Another big tip: do not wrap your presents. The TSA agents might require you to unwrap them at the security checkpoint.

Officials also warned to always check weather conditions before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, AAA has forecasted that the worst day to travel by car will be Thursday, Dec. 20. They said that the number of people expected to pack up their cars for a road trip this holiday season is 4.4 percent higher than last year, and the most since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2001.