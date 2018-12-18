  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx announced Tuesday they’ll open their season at home May 25 against the Chicago Sky.

The Lynx will host the Sky at the Target Center to kick off their 21st WNBA season. Minnesota will play 34 regular season games, with four of those being nationally televised.

The Lynx’s preseason schedule is set to be announced at a later date.

For a full PDF schedule of regular season games, click here.

