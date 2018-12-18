MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 26: The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx unveil the new Target Center scoreboard for media on August 26, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (credit: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx announced Tuesday they’ll open their season at home May 25 against the Chicago Sky.

The Lynx will host the Sky at the Target Center to kick off their 21st WNBA season. Minnesota will play 34 regular season games, with four of those being nationally televised.

The Lynx’s preseason schedule is set to be announced at a later date.

For a full PDF schedule of regular season games, click here.