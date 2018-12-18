  • WCCO 4On Air

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Last winter’s darkhouse spearfishing season in North Dakota was record-setting.

The state Game and Fish Department says 3,717 participants speared 28,138 northern pike during the 2017-18 season, setting records in both categories.

Devils Lake and Lake Sakakawea accounted for 30 percent of the spearing harvest in the state.

Darkhouse spearfishing is legal from ice-up through March 15. Northern pike and nongame fish are the only legal species. The majority of spearfishing anglers are from North Dakota, though nearly 1,200 Minnesotans also registered last winter.

