BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Last winter’s darkhouse spearfishing season in North Dakota was record-setting.

The state Game and Fish Department says 3,717 participants speared 28,138 northern pike during the 2017-18 season, setting records in both categories.

Devils Lake and Lake Sakakawea accounted for 30 percent of the spearing harvest in the state.

Darkhouse spearfishing is legal from ice-up through March 15. Northern pike and nongame fish are the only legal species. The majority of spearfishing anglers are from North Dakota, though nearly 1,200 Minnesotans also registered last winter.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)