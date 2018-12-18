MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Wayne Whitefeather entered his guilty plea Monday in St. Paul. According to the plea, Whitefeather chased his victim, Anthony Allen Wells, on foot before catching up with him and shooting him in the face with a shotgun.

The incident happened in April of this year and Whitefeather was arrested in May. According to The Associated Press, Whitefeather told investigators he thought Wells was part of a group that had recently shot his brother and assaulted him.

