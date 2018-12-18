  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Red Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Wayne Whitefeather entered his guilty plea Monday in St. Paul. According to the plea, Whitefeather chased his victim, Anthony Allen Wells, on foot before catching up with him and shooting him in the face with a shotgun.

The incident happened in April of this year and Whitefeather was arrested in May. According to The Associated Press, Whitefeather told investigators he thought Wells was part of a group that had recently shot his brother and assaulted him.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.