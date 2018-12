ROGERS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say took the Salvation Army donation kettle from a Cub Foods in Rogers Tuesday.

Salvation Army employees say a kettle had also been stolen from Brooklyn Park two days prior.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white and black coat. Employees also observed that he was driving a blue truck.

If anyone recognizes the suspect they are asked to contact police.