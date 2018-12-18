  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Mark Rosen

Mark Rosen, who has spent 50 years reporting on sports for WCCO-TV, announced that he will be retiring from the TV station in January. Rosen wanted to thank viewers for their thoughts and prayers on his family’s behalf, and let them know he looks forward to closing out his storied career in Minneapolis.

“There are no words to express the appreciation for the outpouring of support my family has received during this difficult time,” he said.

Now’s your chance to send Rosen your best wishes as he closes out a half-century’s worth of storytelling here at WCCO-TV.

