MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Before you buy that video game or handheld device on your kid’s wish list this year, listen to this story.

Recent recommendations from pediatricians tell parents to go old school when it comes to toy shopping.

WCCO went to a Twin Cities preschool to see the top 10 toys they picked that seems to prove the point.

For 20 minutes, we watched 4-year-old Oscar play with a kit of magnetic blocks. An eternity in preschool years.

“I like to build stuff,” he told us.

Chanhassen’s Goddard School was one of 20 sites across the country to test educational toys earlier this year. The results were released just in time for Christmas.

“It becomes evident really quickly not only what toys are really interesting but what toys hold their interest,” said Steve Errington, the owner of this Goddard School site.

“Simplicity does work,” Errington added. “We have plenty of sophisticated tools at the school but we find that blocks, writing, coloring tend to be the most popular and hold the children’s attention the longest.”

From a boat game teaching kids balance, to a classic back on store shelves like the Lite Brite.

“Some of the old things do come back,” Errington said.

The list only underscores new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics cautioning parents against electronics billed as educational. They seem to develop memory skills most.

While these toys build interactivity, creativity, motor skills and perhaps persistence like we saw in Oscar.

“I want to do it again,” said Oscar.

Pediatricians give high marks to toys that allow kids to use both their hands and move their bodies. This report reminds parents to limit screen time to less than one hour a day for children ages 2 and older.

