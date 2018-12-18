  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer’s No. 7 jersey during the 2019 season.

The honor will take place in a pre-game celebration on a date that is yet to be determined. Mauer is the ninth Twins player or manager who will have his number retired by the organization.

“The Minnesota Twins organization has been blessed to have Joe Mauer part of our franchise since 2001,” said Twins Executive Chair Jim Pohlad. “Few players have achieved more on the field, or given back more off the field than Joe.”

Mauer was selected first overall by the Twins in 2001 out of St. Paul’s Cretin-Derham Hall High School. He played 15 seasons with the Twins before retiring at the end of the 2018 season.

To honor the announcement, Gov. Mark Dayton named Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, Joe Mauer Day in Minnesota.

“In 2001 at age 18, Joe was chosen the first overall draft pick for the Minnesota Twins,” the proclamation reads. “Joe Mauer will forever be recognized as one of Minnesota’s all-time greatest athletes, and will continue to inspire future generations of girls and boys with his exceptional talent and character.”

