DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSurvivor Reunion Special
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Edwin Opatz, St. Stephen, Stearns County

ST. STEPHEN, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an 86-year-old man whose body was found in a burned field in central Minnesota.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says Edwin Opatz of Rice was found dead in a burned area of the field northwest of St. Stephen. An investigation found that Opatz was burning grass pastureland earlier on Monday.

The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.