MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to up your appreciation of the arts? We’ve rounded up three artsy deals around Saint Paul this week, from photography to BYOB pottery classes.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

41% Off Photography Classes

Scoop this discount for photography lessons from local photographer Steve Wawerka. The deal includes a three-hour walking tour and photography class for one.

Where: 2242 University Ave., #314, St. Anthony

Price: $89 (41 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 71% Off Pottery Making Class with Wine

Come learn the art form known as pottery and learn from a full-time potter with more than 40 years of experience. This event allows you to bring your own alcohol. Bring a friend.

Where: 2242 University Ave.

Price: $64 (57 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 53% Off at Mosaic on a Stick

Create your own mosaic with this three-hour glass cutting class that instructs you how to best channel your creativity into a creative design. Taught be experienced artists, this event allows you to express yourself in circles, lines and patterns.

Where: 1564 Lafond Ave., Hamline

Price: $28 (53 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal