MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near Stewart Monday.

Police say a vehicle driven by Wayne Bernier, Jr., 32, was traveling westbound on County Road 7 just before 11 p.m. when it collided with the second vehicle going eastbound, driven by Bruce Lentz, 60.

Bernier, his passenger, 25-year-old Tiffany Dralle and Lentz were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Lentz and Bernier were wearing seat belts, while Dralle was not, and was ejected from the vehicle.

They were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The incident is under investigation.

