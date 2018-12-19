LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Rickey Medlocke, Johnny Van Zant, Michael Cartellone, and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Southern rock back Lynyrd Skynyrd announced Wednesday they’ll play Treasure Island Amphitheater as part of the casino’s summer concert series.

Tickets for the July 19 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Those interested can grab them through Ticketmaster or the Island Box Office. Tickets start at $32.50.

All attendees must be 12 years or older, and those ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.