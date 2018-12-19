ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A South St. Paul man has been convicted in the 2015 stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced Thomas Michael Luby, 61, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his then-girlfriend, 45-year-old Kelly Ann Anderson.

The original complaint states Luby called 911 in the early hours of Aug. 7, 2015 and reported a woman was dead inside his residence “because I killed her.” Anderson was found with visible wounds on her body and neck.

Ludy was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the death in April of 2016, but earlier this year, the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned that conviction.