DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kelly Ann Anderson, South St. Paul, Stabbing Death, Thomas Michael Luby
(credit: St. Paul Jail)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A South St. Paul man has been convicted in the 2015 stabbing death of his girlfriend.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced Thomas Michael Luby, 61, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his then-girlfriend, 45-year-old Kelly Ann Anderson.

The original complaint states Luby called 911 in the early hours of Aug. 7, 2015 and reported a woman was dead inside his residence “because I killed her.” Anderson was found with visible wounds on her body and neck.

RELATED: South St. Paul Man, 58, Charged In Woman’s Stabbing Death

Ludy was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the death in April of 2016, but earlier this year, the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned that conviction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.