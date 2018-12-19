DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSurvivor Reunion Special
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carlton County, Cloquet Police, Misconduct

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — A prosecutor’s office in northern Minnesota has dismissed 18 pending cases involving a Cloquet police officer.

Acting Carlton County Attorney Jeffrey Boucher said Wednesday that after assistant county attorneys learned of a misconduct finding involving the officer, all pending cases involving the officer were dismissed pending a review.

In addition, Boucher says four cases submitted for review have not been charged.

The Carlton County Attorney’s office is reviewing about 25 additional cases involving the officer.

Boucher says the county attorney’s office will review each case to determine if the officer was a critical witness or a peripheral witness. The dismissed cases could be refiled.

No details were given of the alleged misconduct. A phone message left afterhours with the Cloquet Police Department was not immediately returned Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.