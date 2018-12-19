MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Roseville man was convicted Tuesday in the stabbing death of an Oakdale man in 2017.

Daniel Anthony Cruz Hernandez was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery for the robbery and stabbing death of 19-year-old Jordan David Paredes. The incident occurred in South St. Paul on Aug. 2, 2017.

RELATED: ‘That Was Me’: Man, 20, Charged in Teen’s South St. Paul Stabbing Death

According to the criminal complaint, South St. Paul police officers were dispatched at 3:15 a.m. to the report of a fight. When they arrived, they found Paredes lying unconscious on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the hospital from multiple stab wounds. Hernandez was not identified as a suspect until March 28, 2018.

His sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.