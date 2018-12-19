DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
Filed Under:Holiday Season, Holidays, Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are helping families in need this holiday season with a surprise shopping spree.

The team partnered with United Heroes League to host 14 children from low-income families.

Each child has, or recently had, a parent serving overseas in the military.

On Tuesday, players took them to the Roseville Target for a shopping spree. The entire team was at the event. In addition to TV’s and games, kids also picked out some warm clothing for the winter.

