MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials in a western Twin Cities suburb are decrying the actions of a holiday “Grinch” accused of damaging multiple homes’ holiday displays.

According to police in Watertown, most of the damages were concentrated in the areas of Landings Lane, Westminster Avenue Southwest, and Grove Avenue Southeast.

The damage was reported on both Sunday and Monday evenings.

City officials posted about the damage on Facebook, and a number of residents responded with reports of what vandalism their displays had been subjected to. One reported a knife gash across an inflatable snowman’s midsection. Another reported their reindeer had been left out on the road.

There were also reports of smashed lights.

“If you have any information as to the identity of the culprit(s) and or information such as surveillance footage please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231,” Watertown officials said.