DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans -- Call 1-800-542-9226 or text MACV to 41444!
Filed Under:Holidays, Local TV, Vandalism, Watertown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — City officials in a western Twin Cities suburb are decrying the actions of a holiday “Grinch” accused of damaging multiple homes’ holiday displays.

According to police in Watertown, most of the damages were concentrated in the areas of Landings Lane, Westminster Avenue Southwest, and Grove Avenue Southeast.

The damage was reported on both Sunday and Monday evenings.

City officials posted about the damage on Facebook, and a number of residents responded with reports of what vandalism their displays had been subjected to. One reported a knife gash across an inflatable snowman’s midsection. Another reported their reindeer had been left out on the road.

There were also reports of smashed lights.

“If you have any information as to the identity of the culprit(s) and or information such as surveillance footage please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231,” Watertown officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.