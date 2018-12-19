MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fridley man has been charged with scamming thousands of people out of more than $10 million by mail and wire fraud.

Wayne Robert Dahl, 50, faces four counts of mail fraud and four counts of wire fraud after using tactics to sell fake magazine packages to more than 13,000 people across the United States.

According to the complaint, Dahl owned “Your Magazine Service, Inc.,” which was a fraudulent telemarketing company operated out of Chaska. The company tricked its “customers” — mostly elderly — into signing up for magazine subscriptions they did not want nor realize they were purchasing. During the calls, Dahl would direct his employees to get the customers to disclose their credit card information and would then bill them 20 monthly payments of $49.90 for the magazine packages.

Dahl will make his first court appearance in a U.S. District Court at a later date.