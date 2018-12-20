  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Belinda Thompson, Donald Jenkins Jr., South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges could be filed Thursday against a man who police say is behind a decades-old murder case.

Police arrested 56-year-old Donald Jenkins of South St. Paul for the murder of 20-year-old Belinda Thompson 27 years ago.

Thompson was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of the Minneapolis apartment that she shared with her sister. New DNA tests led to the arrest.

“Between 1991 and 2018, obviously the advances in technology and forensic testing is really what is being credited with solving this case,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said.

Minneapolis police say Jenkins was a suspect from the beginning, but until now they did not have enough evidence to make an arrest.

