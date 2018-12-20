MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many of the Minnesota residents who came here from Southeast Asia could be impacted by discussions going on right now in the federal government.

There have been actions by the Trump Administration to separate some Vietnamese and Laos American families.

Almost 15,000 refugees from Asia arrived in Minnesota between 1979 and 1995. The current population is estimated at 20,000.

The concern is that many of these people consider themselves American citizens and haven’t lived in Vietnam, Laos or Cambodia since they were very young.

On Thursday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and state lawmakers held a listening session and press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol to talk about how federal actions by the Trump administration is impacting people who have lived here for decades.

Those who spoke said they’ve built their lives in Minnesota and worry what a deportation would mean for their children living in Minnesota.

“It was done to maximize pain and to hurt us,” community leady Hoang Murphy said. “People who look like us. People that they know are vulnerable. People they know don’t always have a voice in places like this, so I’m speaking because he can’t, because so many people who can’t be here today. I’m speaking because I right now am safe from this order.”

Those who spoke said this goes beyond Southeast Asia. Refugees have come from African countries and the Middle East.

