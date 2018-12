MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina police often get calls when dogs are left in parked vehicles — but Thursday was a different story.

Someone called police to report unattended pigs inside of a parked car at the Southdale shopping center.

We often get called when dogs are left unattended in a parked car, today were three little pigs 🐷. Can’t make it up….😬 pic.twitter.com/Tx86PnjyCg — Edina Police Dept (@EdinaPolice) December 19, 2018

Officers did not contact the owner of the car because the pigs seemed fine.

According to city code, livestock is not allowed in Edina homes, but police say there is no ordinance about vehicles.