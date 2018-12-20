  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Binge Watching, Christmas, Holidays
(credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lots of people will have extra time off from work the next two weeks for Christmas and New Years Day.

It’s a good time to catch up on sleep, spend time with family, or get projects done around the house.

And, of course, a large number of people will probably spend that time binge-watching TV shows. A new survey from LG Electronics found serious TV watchers view the holidays as a time to catch up on their favorite shows.

The survey found 72 percent of avid watchers admitted to postponing a holiday tradition specifically so they could watch a TV show. And 60 percent say they will plan a holiday meal around a TV program this year.

The survey also found millennials and Generation X are more likely to have gone to extremes to watch a TV show or event while traveling, at 80 percent and 71 percent respectively.

