Quinn Jacobson (credit: Hutchinson Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Hutchinson boy is missing, and authorities are reaching out to the public to help find him.

Quinn Jacobson was last seen leaving his residence Wednesday, and has not been heard from since. Hutchinson police say Jacobson has health issues, and does not have a cellphone or money with him.

He may be travelling in a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 truck with Minnesota license plates 634XUZ.

Jacobson is said to be 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has red hair. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and blue paid sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 320-587-2242, or call 911.

