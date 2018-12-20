Filed Under:GOP, Medicaid, Republicans, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald isn’t ruling out taking a federal Medicaid expansion that incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants.

Fitzgerald told reporters Thursday it was too early to say whether he would object to such a move. His position is contrary to that of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has said expansion will not happen.

Fitzgerald says he doesn’t see support for taking the federal money right now, “but there’s a lot of moving parts but I don’t want to be presumptuous and rule it out.”

Walker did a partial expansion of Medicaid, but did not accept federal money to pay for covering people earning up to 138 percent of the poverty level.

Fitzgerald met privately with Evers Thursday morning.

