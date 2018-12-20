MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is the final weekend before Christmas and if you have all of your shopping done and your gifts wrapped, why not have a little fun? We’re Workin’ for the Weekend this morning with festive things to do with the whole family.

Holidazzle

It’s the last weekend for Holidazzle. Head to Loring Park and check out the outdoor skating rink, visit Santa Claus, enjoy live music, great local food and more. Sunday’s outdoor movie is Frozen and the show begins at 5 p.m.

Twin Cities Trolley

‘Tis the season for holiday lights galore! Hop on the Twin Cities Trolley for a two-hour tour of dazzling holiday lights through the suburbs in the northwest metro. The tours are Saturday and Sunday at 5 and 7:30 p.m., meeting at the Sheraton Minneapolis West Hotel. Treats and Christmas music are provided.

Skate With Santa

How about a little skating with Santa? On Saturday, you can skate with the big guy in red at the Schwan Super Rink and National Sports Center. Help yourself to treats and even get a photo with old St. Nick himself. There’s also an option to take a fun holiday photo with Santa on his Zamboni sleigh.

Or … Ski With Santa

Or, instead of skating, why not ski with Santa? Santa will be skiing the slopes from at Afton Alps Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy specialty hot toddies and cocktails in Paul’s Pub. And don’t forget to wear your ugly sweater party and receive a special treat.