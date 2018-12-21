MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The recent warm streak through the last half of December in Minnesota has led to the thinning of what usually would be thick ice.

“I want to get an ice boat out and cruise around,” said runner Donald Chute.

‘Tis the season for spending time off with family skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing — but this season is a little bit different.

“This is probably thinner than it usually is. Yeah, usually you see trucks, people ready to ice fish and things,” Chute said.

Mid-December brought a stretch of nine above-average temperature days.

“It froze pretty quickly early and then the past week of so it’s been super slushy,” said Wayzata resident Matthew Zupon.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources warns that this recent warm streak may make ice that was safe earlier this month, unsafe now.

“With warm weather comes deteriorating ice conditions. Behind me you can see that we have water on the ice, and you need to make sure you’re taking your safety into your own hands,” said Arnaud Kpachavi of the DNR.

It is a concern for those with holiday plans on the ice.

“We’re having a party out on the ice today, so we’re a little worried that we weren’t going to be able to ice skate,” Zupon said.

It is a good reminder that your usual skate spot may not be a safe spot this year.

“School is out for the holiday break, so make sure that if you’re going out on the ice with your kids that you have a quick talk with them about ice safety,” Kpachavi said. “Make sure to tell them that ice is never 100-percent safe, and accompany your kids if they’re going to be going out on the ice.”