MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennie-O Turkey is recalling some of its ground turkey products because of possible salmonella contamination.

The United States Department of Agriculture says the turkey, produced by Willmar-based company Hormel, was produced in late October with freeze-by dates as late as November 13. The recall effects 1- to 3-pound raw ground turkey packages.

This investigation was part of a larger effort to identify the cause of a salmonella outbreak that made more than 200 people sick across the country.