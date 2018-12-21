MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has announced a lawsuit against Comcast Corporation/Xfinity for what she argues are fraudulent billing practices.

Swanson announced the lawsuit at a press conference Friday morning.

She is suing the company for overcharging promised prices for cable television packages, charging for unordered products, and not delivering promised promotional prepaid Visa cards.

Comcast/Xfinity quoted a monthly base price to some customers but later added several undisclosed fees, potentially adding 30 percent or more to their cable bill, the lawsuit states.

When questioned by customers, Comcast/Xfinity told them the extra fees were out of the company’s control.

“Those fees are actually local fees and correspond to the FCC and we don’t manage those, OK? Those aren’t up to Comcast,” one customer was told, according to a press release from Swanson.

The lawsuit also alleges the company charged some people for items they did not purchase. The items include home security, service protection plans and modems.

Comcast/Xfinity promised prepaid Visa cards to some customers but did not deliver them to thousands of Minnesota customers, the lawsuit states. The prepaid cards were worth up to $200 and were meant to convince customers to sign up for minimum-term contracts.

Filed in Hennepin County District Court, the lawsuit seeks restitution, injunctive relief, and civil penalties.

In both 2016 and 2017, the company had settlements with the Washington Attorney General and the FCC for adding items to customer’s accounts without their permission.

Complaints about a company can be reported to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office at (651) 296-3353 or (800) 657-3787, or at their website.