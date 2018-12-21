MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Attorney’s Office has determined that a Hastings police officer was legally justified in the shooting death of Keegan Johnson-Lloyd.

On Wednesday, Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said Officer Geoffrey Latsch’s use of deadly force in the October 1 incident was justified and no charges will be filed.

On the day of the incident, Hasting police officer Craig Nowlan was dispatched to Spirit Recovery Center where a victim reported being assaulted with a knife. The victim, who has a puncture wound on his leg, told police that Johnson-Lloyd stabbed him with a kitchen knife and left the residence.

Later that day at 6:18 p.m., police received information that Johnson-Lloyd was seen near Resurrection United Methodist Church in Hastings. Multiple officers responded, including Latsch.

Authorities say when Latsch exited his squad, Johnson-Lloyd began running towards him with a metallic object in his hand, yelling “[unintelligible] shoot me”. That’s when Latsch discharged his firearm three times in the direction of Johnson-Lloyd, who immediately fell to the ground.

Despite life-saving efforts, Johnson-Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Accordingly, under all the facts and circumstances confronting Officer Latsch at the time of this incident, he was legally justified in using deadly force against Keagan Johnson-Lloyd to protect himself from death or great bodily harm,” Backstrom said.

A razor blade was later found in Johnson-Lloyd’s hand.